Sports Feed previews PBR and WRCA weekend at Allstate Arena on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a busy weekend for fans of rodeo in the Windy City as two different series are headed to Allstate Arena.

The Pro Bull Riders and the World Champion Rodeo Alliance will both have events at the venue this weekend. The latter will hold the Windy City Roundup for $1 million prize on Friday, a first for Chicago, then the PBR holds their two-day Unleash the Beast event the following two days.

To preview the event, Dakota Buttar of the PBR and Jackie Crawford of WCRA appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the weekend along with their path to success in the sport. You can watch their segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.

For more information on the weekend, click here.