Federal workers rally against government shutdown in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Federal workers staged a protest at Federal Plaza Thursday over the government shutdown.

Many are worried about how they will manage without getting paid during the stalemate, which is now in its 20th day.

The partial shutdown is the result of a fight between President Trump and congressional Democrats over funding for a border wall.

The president says he won't sign off on a budget that does not include $5.6 billion for a border wall with Mexico.

Democratic leaders say it would be an ineffective waste of taxpayer dollars.