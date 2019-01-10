FeedonThis: A goodbye to Vic Fangio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was the moment that Bears' fans were dreading since the team lost in the NFC Wild Card playoff game to the Eagles on Sunday.

Vic Fangio was going to interview for a head coaching job, and there was a good chance he would get one. On Thursday, that officially became a reality.

The Bears' defensive coordinator was introduced by the Broncos as their new head coach in Englewood, Colorado, and now the team in Lake Forest has to finds someone new to run their defense.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed Vic's legacy in Chicago on Sports Feed Thursday, and that discussion is a part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

The guys also previewed the upcoming NFL divisional playoffs and offered up their picks for the four games.

See who they took in each contest in the video above.

Plus the wait continues on for Manny Machado and Bryce Harper to find a new home for the 2019 season and beyond.

Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.