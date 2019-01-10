For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Snow possible Saturday, slight warmup next week
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend
-
Chilly through the weekend, some snow possible
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
A mild, sunny end to the week
-
Breezy and warmer end to the week, chilly holiday weekend
-
Temps in the high 40s Tuesday, a cool down later this week
-
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Wintry mix Wednesday, milder end to the week
-
Rare early November snow arrives in Chicago-area