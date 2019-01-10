Woman killed, 1 wounded in shooting at in Griffith, Ind.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIFFITH, Ind. – One person was killed and a second person wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Indiana.

Police were called to the Parkwest apartment complex in the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the victim's attempted to drive to a hospital but crashed the vehicle in the parking lot of a strip mall.

Both victims were later taken to the hospital, where Alayna Ortiz, 18. later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Police said there is no one in custody and there is no threat to the public.