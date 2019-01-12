State trooper dies after being hit by Jeep on I-294

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — An Illinois state trooper has died after being hit by a Jeep while responding to a crash on I-294 on Saturday, according to police and WGN sources.

The trooper was responding to a five-car crash at I-294 and Willow Road in Northbrook about 4:40 p.m. Saturday when he got out of his car, police and sources said. The trooper was hit by a passing Jeep that failed to slow down — throwing the trooper several feet. According to WGN sources, a nurse stopped and tried to perform CPR.

The trooper later died, police confirmed Saturday evening. He had been on the job for five years.

State police are expected to hold a press briefing about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story.