FeedonThis: The biggest surprise of Nagy-Pace end of season news conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The end of season news conference with Ryan Pace at Halas Hall is usually one that would take place after a year without a postseason.

But that changed in 2018, as the Bears made the playoffs for the first time in the general manager's tenure. Yet a heartbreaking loss to the Eagles in the Wild Card game is just as much on the top of Pace's mind as much as a surprise 12-4 season that delivered the first NFC North title in eight years.

One of the major surprises of the news conference, however, was the answer to a question about Kareem Hunt - who was released by the Chiefs in late November after video surfaced of him shoving a woman in Cleveland last February. Ryan Pace wouldn't rule out the team signing the running back, who had great success with Nagy in Kansas City, but said that Hunt has issues to figure out off the field before the team could even think about making a move.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed this possibility on Sports Feed Monday and that's part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Man Crush Monday made it's first apperance during 2019 on Monday, and you can see Jarrett and Josh's segments in the video above.