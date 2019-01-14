Mark Carman discusses the Bears’ 2018 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are many who are praising the Bears after a successful four-and-a-half month run to an NFC North title. Yet the loss in the Wild Card round left a sour taste in many people's mouth, especially with the drama that's now developed with kicker Cody Parkey.

Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy discussed what just transpired over the Fall and the early Winter on Monday at Halas Hall, and Mark Carman of WGN Radio discussed what he saw on Sports Feed later in the evening. He discussed his thoughts on the season as a whole, what the future might hold for the group in 2019, and also had a little Bulls conversation with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Mark's segments on the show in the video above or below.