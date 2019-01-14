Matt Nagy says Cody Parkey’s ‘Today’ show appearance wasn’t a ‘we’ thing

CHICAGO – It was a season that featured incredible growth and development in all phases of the team, from the offense and the defense along with many things in-between.

Yet that wasn’t one of the main topics of Bears head coach Matt Nagy or general manager Ryan Pace’s end of season news conference on Monday afternoon. Just like it has been the past week, a lot of the focus was on the last play of the season and the man who was a big part it.

Pace couldn’t commit to Cody Parkey returning to the Bears after his missed/blocked 43-yard field goal attempt smacked off the left upright & crossbar in the closing seconds of the Bears’ 16-15 loss to the Eagles in the Wild Card playoff on January 6th. It capped off a rocky season for the kicker, who hit the upright six times on attempt and hit a career-low 76.7 percent of his field goal tries this season.

“That’s going to be an emphasis of focus for us, the kicker position,” said Pace of Parkey. “There will definitely be competition there.”

Perhaps an early indication of where the Bears are leaning came this afternoon when Nagy was asked what he thought of the kicker’s appearance on NBC’s “Today” show on Friday to discuss the miss. Judging by his comments, the coach wasn’t happy with Parkey’s decision to appear on the program.

“You understand that we always talk about a ‘we’ and not a ‘me’ thing. We always talk as a team, we win as a team, we lose as a team,” said Nagy. “You know, I just didn’t necessarily think that was too much of a ‘we’ thing.”

Nagy said he wasn’t aware of the upcoming segment on “Today” and said it was never brought up during his exit interview last week at Halas Hall. Parkey signed a four-year, $15 million dollar contract before the 2018 season in a deal that includes $9 million in guaranteed money.

“We had a good interview. It was not brought up at that time,” said Nagy when asked if he was told by Parkey that he was going to be on the show. “There’s so much stuff that goes on right after the game, just so many different things. So that wasn’t brought up at the time.”

If he or Pace speak again, you can expect it to come up this time.