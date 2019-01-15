Evanston offering assistance to furloughed government workers

EVANSTON, Ill. — The City of Evanston is reaching out to local residents who are directly affected by the federal government shutdown.

The city has always had an Emergency Assistance Program to provide financial grants, for housing or utilities, to those who qualify.

Usually, those who qualify need to show a delinquency in payment.

But an exception is being made as the government shutdown is now in its 25th day, making it the longest in America’s history.

800,000 people across the country are not getting paid because of that.

Officials in Evanston say upcoming bills are sure to cause some anxiety.

“When people are trying to stay warm and trying to get by the best they can at the beginning of the year, we just feel that they know that their local government agency is here for them,” said Deputy City Manager Kimberly Richardson.

Furloughed workers can apply for emergency assistance at the Morton Civic Center.

They must be able to prove their residency and work status.

Repayment of financial assistance is not expected for those who qualify.

Connections to local food pantries, and other resources, are also available.

Other local governments offering assistance include Moraine and West Deerfield Townships.