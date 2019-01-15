Man rescued by police from icy Chicago River in Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was rescued from the icy waters of the Chicago River overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near Dearborn and Wacker in the Loop.

Security guards heard the 29-year-old man screaming for help. One of them threw the man a life ring and rope to keep him afloat.

Police arrived on the scene and a dozen officers pulled the man to the other side of the river and out of the water.

They tried to warm him up before the ambulance arrived.

He was transported to Northwestern Hospital and has been stabilized.

Police said he had too much to drink and decided to go for a swim.