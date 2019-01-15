Michelle Bruton joins Sports Feed Tuesday to talk Bears & NFL Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Their season has been done for over a week, but the storylines haven't stopped.

There's losing Vic Fangio, hiring Chuck Pagano, Cody Parkey drama, and the idea of Kareem Hunt joining the franchise. All of this, along with the anticipation for 2019 after a 12-4 season, has made the Bears a hot topic in Chicago and national sports on conference championship week.

Writer Michelle Bruton was on Sports Feed Tuesday to discuss all of those angles with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. They talked about the Bears along with the upcoming AFC and NFC Championships in Kansas City and New Orleans this weekend.

You can watch Michelle's conversation on the program in the video above or below.