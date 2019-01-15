Wolves defenseman Nic Hague joins Sports Feed to discuss a busy home schedule this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's one of the players that figures to be part of the foundation of the successful yet still young Vegas Golden Knights franchise.

He was the fourth-ever pick of the franchise in 2017 - the 34th of the entry draft in the second round - and he continues his work in the organization this season in Chicago. So far it's been a successful year for Nic Hague with the Wolves, who has helped the team to 48 points so far this season.

Before a stretch of three-consecutive home games - including Animal Awareness Adoption weekend - Hague appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the Wolves' season to date along with his career in hockey. You can watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.

