Woman rescued before Metra train strikes car in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill -- A driver was pulled from a car moments before it was struck by a Metra train in Lombard Monday night.

The driver pulled onto the tracks at Grace Avenue and St. Charles Road in shortly after 8:30 p.m. and then stopped, Metra said.

Several people helped the driver out of the car before it was hit by a Union Pacific West train headed to Elburn, according to police and Metra.

Police say it's not clear if the car was experiencing mechanical issues or if the drive might have had a medical problem.

No injuries were reported.