Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash while responding to a shooting.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 114th and Carpenter in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

A man was shot in the back and the leg while trying to run for cover.

The officers were en route when their vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree.

They are reported to be in good condition.

The shooting victim is in serious condition.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting.