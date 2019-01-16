City to inspect R. Kelly’s Near West Side studio today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago city inspectors will head to R. Kelly's studio in a warehouse on the Near West Side Wednesday.

Last week, a judge granted them access to the building, located at 200 block of North Justine Street, to investigate reports that people were living there. The warehouse is zoned only for commercial use.

The R&B singer has been ordered to pay $173,000 in back rent and court fees by Monday, or he'll be evicted from the warehouse.

Kelly has come under scrutiny since the airing of a six-part documentary series called "Surviving R. Kelly" on the Lifetime network that details allegations of sexual abuse, mostly involving underage girls.

He's denied the allegations.

He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.