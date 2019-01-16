COPA will not release video, audio footage of Mercy Hospital shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability says it won’t release video or audio tapes of the November shooting at a hospital that left a police officer, doctor, pharmacy resident and the suspected shooter dead.

In a statement Tuesday, COPA said it’s basing its decision on an exemption cited in the Illinois Freedom of Information Act. The agency says it’s being sensitive to the families of the victims.

COPA’s policy in general is to release video and audio footage from police-involved shootings within 60 days of their occurrence.

Dr. Tamara O’Neal was killed outside Mercy Hospital by Juan Lopez, with whom she had broken off an engagement. Lopez then went on to kill pharmacy worker Dayna Less and Officer Samuel Jimenez.

Lopez was shot in the abdomen by another police officer and turned his gun on himself.