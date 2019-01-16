Extra-alarm fire damages 3 homes in Northbrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in north suburban Northbrook.

The blaze started just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of Melanie Lane.

The fire is believed to have started at one house, and quickly spread to two adjacent houses.

One house is completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No word of any injuries.

Road closures are reported on Melanie Lane, Joshua Lane and Highland Road as crews work to knock down the fire.

