FeedonThis: And then there were four

CHICAGO - The NFL stars with 32 teams every season who try to win a championship. As we end the third week of January, that number is now down to four.

The Saints, Rams, Chiefs, and Patriots are all still alive in the playoffs, taking the field for their respective conference championships this weekend.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman gave their thoughts on the upcoming AFC and NFC contests on Sunday, and that's part of #FeedonThis from the show in the video above or below.

The first "Truth or Trash" segment was held on Wednesday's show as Josh and Jarrett determined if three quotes/soundbites from the world of sports were either truthful or not

That segments in the video above.

The Bulls' bad luck continued with the injury to Wendell Carter Jr that was announced on Wednesday.

Jarrett and Josh discussed the struggling team in the video above.