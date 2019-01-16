Here’s where to catch the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Chicago area

CHICAGO — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Chicago.

The original Wienermobile was built in Chicago, and Oscar Mayer ran his original meat market on the city’s North Side.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, you can catch the Wienermobile this weekend at these Mariano’s locations:

• Friday, 2112 N. Ashland Ave., noon to 3 p.m.

• Saturday, 1615 S. Clark St.. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sunday, 4700 Gilbert Ave., Western Springs, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Monday, 1720 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.