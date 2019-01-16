× The postseason honors continue for the 2018 Bears

LAKE FOREST – If they could, the Bears would trade all of their accolades for just two more wins in the postseason. That would have them preparing for an NFC Championship this weekend.

Instead, the team will have to settle for a few more honors for their outstanding 2018 season.

On Tuesday, four players received honors from the Pro Football Writers of America as members of their All-NFL Team.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson, and punt returner Tarik Cohen were named to the squad. It’s the most of any team in the NFL in 2018 and the most for the Bears since their NFC Championship season of 2006.

All four of those players Associated Press’ first team All-Pro along with defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

A few rookies also received awards on Tuesday, with linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive lineman James Daniels, and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols all being named to the 2018 ESPN All-Rookie team. Smith also received the honor from the PFWA.

In a few weeks, a couple of members of the team figure to be up for some award at the NFL Honors. Matt Nagy figures to be a strong contender for AP Coach of the Year while Mack is in the running for the AP’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

General manager Ryan Pace will be a strong contender for NFL Executive of the Year as well.