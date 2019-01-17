Aurora woman charged after captured on video dragging 5-year-old boy by hair

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora woman caught on video dragging a 5-year-old boy by his hair inside a hospital waiting area has been charged.

Tanye M. McNeal, 25, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery in connection with the incident that occurred inside the emergency room of the Rush Copley Medical Center in the 2000 block of Ogden Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Monday. She is also accused of holding the boy down in a chair while pinching his neck, which caused bruising.

Police said a Wisconsin woman recorded the incident and also called 911 to report it. In the video, McNeal drags the boy by his hair and tells him to stand in the corner.

Police said they identified all parties involved in the video, and as of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, two children, the 5-year-old and a 2-year-old, were placed in the care of a relative.

An investigation by Aurora police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is ongoing.