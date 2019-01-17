Brett Taylor discusses the Cubs offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a team that won 95 games last year and qualified for the playoffs for a fourth-straight year two seasons after winning the World Series, there sure is a lot of angst.

Fans are frustrated with the lack of big splashes in free agency, and the perceived lack of pursuit of Bryce Harper. That added to a quick playoff exit has created some uneasiness for the fans as they approach the team's annual convention this weekend downtown.

Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation will be there and he joined Sports Feed on Thursday evening to preview that event while also discussing the offseason with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch Brett's segments on the show in the video above or below.