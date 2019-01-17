Man armed with knife shot by Addison police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON, Ill. — A suspect was injured in a police-involved shooting in Addison early Thursday.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Mill.

Police arrived on the scene to investigate a domestic disturbance. While entering the apartment they encountered a person armed with a knife.

Police say the suspect did not comply with requests to drop the knife and advanced on the officers. One officer fired his weapon and shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.