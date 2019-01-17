Pedestrian fatally struck by freight train; Metra UP-W trains halted near Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. — Inbound and outbound Metra UP-W trains are halted west of Lombard after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train.

The accident happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday near Crescent Blvd. and Finley Rd.

The identity of the pedestrian killed has not yet been released.

UP-W trains are only running inbound and outbound from Chicago to Villa Park as the investigation continues.

Metra reports extensive delays are anticipated. UP-W customers should consider using Metra BNSF line as an alternate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.