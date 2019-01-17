WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker to sign Illinois’ first gun licensing bill into law today

CHICAGO — It took more than 15 years and a number of votes, but the state will have it’s first gun licensing law later Thursday.

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoed one version of the bill and promised a second veto if he had the chance. Instead, Democrats waited until J.B. Pritzker took over to send it to the governor’s office.

The original piece of legislation was passed with a number of other gun bills not long after the Parkland school shooting and the shooting death of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

It’s aimed at giving the state more oversight over gun sales at gun shops. It requires gun shops to get a state license, put in surveillance cameras, establish electronic inventory system and anti-theft systems and train employees every year on spotting straw gun sales.

Rauner said the federal government does all this already, so the bill wont but a dent in the gun violence that has plagued Chicago.

The Illinois Rifle Association says the bill is designed to put small firearms dealers out of business. The license will cost a dealer up to $1,500.

Pritzker plans to sign the bill at a South Austin Chicago elementary school later Thursday. Two big supporters of the bill, Mayor Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, will be at the signing as well.