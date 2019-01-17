Tim Doyle covers a number of topics on Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - College basketball is one of the first things you think of him for, but the conversation wasn't going to be just on that Thursday evening.

Tim Doyle had a few opinions on a number of topics on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton, from Cody Parkey to Manny Machado to Cubs' free agency and Zion Williamson, the commentator had a few opinions on each.

It made for a spirited two segments with Jarrett and Tim as they went back and forth on a few of these topics. You can check out those discussions from Thursday's Sports Feed by clicking on the video above or below.