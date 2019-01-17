For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow likely this weekend
-
Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow in effect for portion of the Chicago area Sunday
-
Deteriorating travel conditions across Chicago-area as Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sunday
-
Snow on the way this weekend, warmup likely next week
-
Winter Storm Warning for Chicago-area Sunday: Deteriorating travel conditions, heavy snowfall expected
-
Chicago area digging out, cleaning up after massive snow storm
-
-
Temperatures drop, heavy snow possible this weekend
-
Chilly through the weekend, some snow possible
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend
-
Overnight snow makes for slick morning commute in Chicago area
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
-
Heavy snows and wind create dangerous road conditions, knock out power
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Breezy and warmer end to the week, chilly holiday weekend