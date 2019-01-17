Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint on the city's South Side.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the 9400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was walking under a railroad viaduct when a man approached her asking for money.

When the woman told him she didn't have any money, he then pulled out a gun, forced her on the train tracks and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described by police to be in his early 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a black face mask at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.