Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO-- Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint on the city's South Side.
The incident happened Tuesday night in the 9400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood.
Police said a 29-year-old woman was walking under a railroad viaduct when a man approached her asking for money.
When the woman told him she didn't have any money, he then pulled out a gun, forced her on the train tracks and sexually assaulted her.
The man is described by police to be in his early 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a black face mask at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.