You can vote on the 5 designs proposed for O’Hare’s massive expansion

CHICAGO — Chicago is making plans for a major expansion at O’Hare Airport, and you can have a say in it.

Five designs for the expansion are now online for a vote. The $8.5 billion project will feature a new global terminal for both domestic and international flights.

The expansion project is expected take nine years. Airline ticket fees would pay for it.

3D models of the five designs can be viewed at the Chicago Architecture Center at a special exhibit at O’Hare’s Terminal 2 and online at www.voteord21.com.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to see one of the five architects selected before he leaves office.