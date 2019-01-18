Dozens of activists boycott MLK Breakfast after officers acquitted in cover-up trial

CHICAGO — About 50 activists boycotted the city’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast Friday morning.

They say the officers acquitted Thursday were engaged in a cover-up.

A Cook County judge acquitted retired Detective David March, ex-patrolman Joseph Walsh and Officer Thomas Gaffney of conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice. It was alleged that they conspired to justify the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason VanDyke by falsifying reports and claiming the teen was the aggressor.

The activists in today’s boycott is the same group that boycotted the breakfast three years ago over Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s handling of the McDonald case.

This is the 33rd year of the event.