Teen missing in Lake Michigan after falling off Waukegan pier

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – The search for a teen who fell into Lake Michigan will resume Saturday.

Dive teams searched the lake for nearly 90 minutes before the weather forced them to stop.

Officials said three teen were walking along a pier in Waukegan around 4:30 p.m. Friday when one slipped and fell into the water. A second teen jumped in in an attempt to save him.

One of the teens called 911. A Waukegan police officer was able to save the teen who went in second. That teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A boat was put in the water to try and locate the teen but firefighters were unable to use the sonar equipment because of the weather.