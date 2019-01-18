× Woman charged with sexually assaulting her 16-month-old son

CHICAGO — A woman is accused of sexually assaulting her 16-month-old son in her Lakeview East home last year, according to Chicago police.

Alyssa Waldon, 30, has been charged with felony predatory criminal sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the child’s father called authorities after seeing Waldon assault the child after a shower on Jan. 8 of last year.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital to be examined.

Members of a U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force located Waldon Wednesday afternoon in the 6600 block of West Dakin Street in the city’s Dunning neighborhood

She was denied bail.

Waldon is due back in court on Feb. 5.