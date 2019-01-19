More snow overnight, mainly cloudy Sunday with a high of 15
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Temperatures in the 30s, chance of scattered showers this week
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in lower 30s, scattered snows Monday
-
Snow blankets Chicago area; NW suburbs saw 8.5 inches overnight
-
-
Snow causes problems on roadways; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
-
Cold start with highs in the 20s, slight warmup starts Wednesday
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow in effect for portion of the Chicago area Sunday
-
After cold start, wintry mix likely mid-week
-
-
Deteriorating travel conditions across Chicago-area as Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sunday
-
Heavy snows and wind create dangerous road conditions, knock out power
-
Winter Storm Watch to begin Friday; Heaviest snow expected overnight into Saturday