Snow blankets Chicago area; some NW suburbs saw 8 inches overnight

CHICAGO — More than 700 flights have been canceled at Chicago airports after snow blanketed the area overnight.

As of 10:55 a.m. Saturday, 630 flights have been canceled at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Average delays were 48 minutes. At Chicago Midway International Airport, 82 flights were canceled.

According to the National Weather Service, some Chicago suburbs woke up to more than eight inches of snow Saturday morning. Here are the agency's early morning snow totals, ordered from highest to lowest accumulation:

07:14 am CST - LIBERTYVILLE 8.5

07:04 am CST - 1 N ALGONQUIN 8

07:57 am CST - GURNEE 7.9

07:52 am CST - 2 N BUFFALO GROVE 7.9

07:53 am CST - 1 NNE PALATINE 7.5

07:54 am CST - MUNDELEIN 7.5

06:55 am CST - 2 ESE TWIN LAKES 7.2

07:58 am CST - LAKE ZURICH 7.1

07:49 am CST - WAUKEGAN 6.8

07:56 am CST - 2 W GURNEE 6.5

07:09 am CST - ELGIN 6.5

05:00 am CST - 1 ENE WADSWORTH 6.3

06:00 am CST - ROCKFORD AIRPORT 6.2

07:39 am CST - DEKALB 6.1

05:30 am CST - ROCKFORD 6

06:00 am CST - 2 SSW BELOIT 6

08:02 am CST - ASHTON 6

08:18 am CST - MORTON GROVE 5

05:30 am CST - SOMONAUK 5

08:07 am CST - DOWNERS GROVE 5

06:57 am CST - BATAVIA 4.1

07:00 am CST - PLAINFIELD 4

06:00 am CST - OHARE AIRPORT 3.9

03:00 am CST - ROCKTON 3.8

07:00 am CST - 1 ESE CHICAGO 3.2

07:15 am CST - 2 N JOLIET 3.1

06:00 am CST - 3 SW MIDWAY AIRPORT 3

06:00 am CST - ROMEOVILLE 2.6

08:00 am CST - MINONK 2.5

The snow is thick and heavy and packed on the roadways — making it hard to get traction while driving. Illinois State Police were addressing about 15 crashes Saturday morning, with another 15 to 20 waiting for a response.

Police departments in McHenry County are also responding to crash after crash, as they deal with some of the highest snow totals so far.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed nearly 300 plows and salt trucks from its fleet. Drivers are noticing snow drift. As soon as major streets are cleared, the high winds are blowing snow right back on the roads.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks about city snow plans:

WGN reporters and viewers share snow photos, videos:

Thanks to Al Cox for these pictures from his residence in Elgin where 7" of fresh new snow has fallen. #WinterStorm #ILwx @MikeJanssenWX @MikeHamernik @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/20gCxRf4Mz — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) January 19, 2019

In rural areas around the county our east/west roads have blowing snow across them. Open areas along these roads have drifts of snow. Thank you to our township, McHenry County Division of Transportation, & State plow crews who have been working to try & keep our roads clear. pic.twitter.com/AYZ3AwLmHQ — McHenry Co. Sheriff (@McHenrySheriff) January 19, 2019

A bit over 7” snow in northern Lake County. 😳#ILwx pic.twitter.com/R8mbs3tawo — Tim McGill (@WGNWeatherGuy) January 19, 2019