Plane skids off runway at Chicago O’Hare airport, officials say

CHICAGO — A United Airlines plane skidded off the runway at Chicago O’Hare International Airport shortly before noon Saturday, Chicago fire officials said.

No injuries were reported. There were 129 people aboard United Airlines flight No. 656 from Phoenix when it landed.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the incident was likely due to weather. It’s been snowing in Chicago since Friday night. Some northwest suburbs reported 8.5 inches of snow Saturday. More than 900 flights have been canceled at Chicago airports as of 12:48 p.m. Saturday.

“The Chicago Department of Aviation and our partners at the Chicago Fire Department responded immediately to an incident involving a plane that exited the runway at O’Hare International Airport,” Dept. of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride said in a statement. “No injuries have been reported, and passengers have been deplaned safely. We are in the process of working with United Airlines and our city partners to recover the aircraft.”