Evanston high school settles suit with former students who allege sexual abuse

EVANSTON — Evanston Township High School has reached a settlement with former students who sued the district.

The students previously alleged school officials were negligent for not detecting a pattern of alleged abuse by a former theater teacher, Bruce Siewerth.

Half a dozen former students told WGN Investigates they either witnessed or were victims of inappropriate touching in the 1970s and 1980s.

Following our report, Evanston police investigated. But Cook County prosecutors said that while there was evidence abuse took place, too much time had passed to bring charges.

Evanston school officials now say they’ve reached what they call a “unique” settlement agreement. No money will go to former students, but the district is agreeing to spend $100,000 over the next decade to address sexual assault awareness, reporting and prevention.

Siewerth, who is now retired denied wrongdoing. There is still a pending lawsuit against him.

The following message was shared with Evanston Township High School students, families and staff on Friday: