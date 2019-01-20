Tal Brody discusses his basketball career in America and Israel on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's a native of New Jersey who has enjoyed an incredible basketball career in two countries.

He was a star at the University of Illinois and then went to Israel, where he helped to change the direction of basketball in the country as a member of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Tal Brody's legacy in basketball is well cemented in the game during both his stops of his career, and he continues as a Goodwill Ambassador to Israel to this day. He discussed his incredible career on Sports Feed Sunday night during his visit to Chicago with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch his segments with the guys in the video above or below.