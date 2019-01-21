Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears still young franchise quarterback is about to add a new achievement to his career.

On Monday, the NFL announced that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been added to the NFC roster for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

He’ll replace Jared Goff of the Rams, who cannot participate since his team won the NFC Championship and will be in the Super Bowl the following week.

In his first complete season of starting for the Bears, Trubisky experienced a jump in production thanks to his own growth from his rookie year along with new head coach Matt Nagy’s offense.

He threw for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions as he completed 66.6 percent of his passes. In his first career playoff game, Trubisky showed poise after a slow start, leading the Bears on a fourth quarter touchdown drive against the Eagles and putting them in position for a potential game-winning field goal.

That kick from Cody Parkey missed, ending the Bears’ season early, yet Trubisky’s clutch play in a 26-of-43 performance with 303 yards passing adds to the hopes that he can be even better in 2019.

Trubisky will join teammates Tarik Cohen, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Jackson, and Kyle Fuller for the week in Orlando. Khalil Mack was selected for the game but will not participate due to injury.