Bears will face the Raiders in London during the 2019 season

LAKE FOREST – The Bears’ road towards their first Super Bowl title since the 1985 season will include a trip overseas during the 2019 season.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the team will face the Oakland Raiders in London as part of the league’s annual slate of international games for this upcoming campaign. It’s one of five contests that will be played outside of the United States, with four being played in England and one in Mexico City.

The specific dates and venues for the Bears-Raiders contest along with ones between the Texans and Jaguars, Panthers and Buccaneers, Bengals and Rams will be determined at a later date. Either the Bears will face Oakland at Wembley Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur’s new venue.

A Mexico City contest between the Chiefs and Chargers will be played at Azteca Stadium, with a date still to be announced.

This will be the Bears’ second appearance in London since the current NFL international series began in 2007. On October 23, 2011, the Bears beat the Buccaneers at Wembley Stadium 24-18. Meanwhile, the Raiders are no strangers to playing overseas as this will be their fifth appearance in an international game and the fourth-straight year they’ll have a game in either London or Mexico City.