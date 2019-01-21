FeedonThis: The first Super Bowl LIII discussion on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Rest assured, it won't be the last time we discuss the big game on the show, but things officially kicked off on Monday.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had their first preview for the Super Bowl LIII match-up between the Patriots and Rams in Atlanta on February 3rd, discussing the Los Angeles quarterback who helped guide the team to a victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

That segment is part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show and you can watch it in the video above.

More than a few people believe the Saints would be headed to the Super Bowl had it not been for a badly missed pass interference call late in the fourth quarter that prevented the home team from running down the clock to the end for a game-winning field goal.

Naturally, that was the talk of the social media world and was a big part of Social Fodder on Monday, which you can watch here.

Man Crush Monday returned with a selection from the MLB and NFL.

See Josh and Jarrett's picks in the video above.