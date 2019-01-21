Girl, 12, who died in Arlington Heights snowbank collapse identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A girl who died after a snowbank collapsed on top of her outside an Arlington Heights church has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the child as 12-year-old Esther Jung.

First responders were called to Rothem Church, located at 106 E. College Dr., around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Jung and her 9-year-old friend were playing in a snowbank when a fort they had built collapsed on top of them, officials said. They apparently dug a tunnel through a large snow bank created by the plows.

According to police, the girls' families were attending a church service when the children went outside to play. When the girls didn't come back inside after an hour, their relatives found them trapped in the snow.

Jung was transported to Northwest Community Hospital where she later died.

The 9-year-old remains hospitalized and is being treated for hypothermia. Her identity has not yet been released.

No foul play is suspected.