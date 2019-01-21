Man shot at Orland Square Mall; No one in custody

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at a mall in Orland Park .

Police responded to the Orland Square Mall Monday around 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired near the food court.

Police said a man with a gun who they describe as black, 6 feet 1 inch, wearing dark clothing and blue jeans, fired shots and the 19-year-old was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Orland Square Mall is being evacuated. One source: shooter fled and police are clearing the mall. pic.twitter.com/AXH7iUEUtX — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

Outside Orland Square Mall pic.twitter.com/zwvRaI2PJk — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

At 8 p.m. police said they had performed a search of the mall and believed the shooter had left the building. The mall was then evacuated and police searched stores again.

First video from inside Orland Square Mall as police respond to reported shooting. Witness tells me she saw paramedics performing CPR on 1 person. (h/t @tahmanbradley ) @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/nugVoOesvK — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 22, 2019

The mall is located at 288 Orland Square Dr in Orland Park.

Breaking: I’m here on the scene of the shooting at Orland Square, Mall multiple jurisdictions present state police, cook county sheriffs police More to follow as we learn #WGNNews pic.twitter.com/StdDyW0oHH — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) January 22, 2019

Authorities seem interested in Express located on the second level pic.twitter.com/SS8epE8waM — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

Shots fired Orland Square shopping mall in Orland Park. Police on the scene. Heard multiple gunshots around 6:40 pm and spotted mall customers running on the lower level. More to come. pic.twitter.com/fzZzi9N6jx — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

WGN’s Tahman Bradley was inside the mall and heard multiple shots fired and saw shoppers running. He said a customer reported seeing police inside the mall.

Scene at Orland Square Mall pic.twitter.com/xn9UyRq7Hn — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Police continue to investigate and said security camera footage should aid in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.