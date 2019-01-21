MLK honored with service, celebrations across Illinois

CHICAGO — People across Illinois are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. with service projects, meals and celebrations.

Monday’s holiday recognizes the civil rights leader, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929. Illinois in 1973 was the first state to declare his birthday a holiday.

Serve Illinois, the state’s commission on volunteerism, encouraged residents to “make it a day on, not a day off.”

In Chicago, the Obama Foundation is teaming with a youth volunteer organization to prepare lunch for young people at a center for homeless youth. The DuSable Museum of African-American History is holding its annual family program with music, lectures and crafts.

Springfield’s free celebration at the MassMutual Center will feature local gospel choirs, dance and other performances.

The NAACP is hosting its 37th annual MLK Day breakfast in Carbondale.