Protest march to be held over outcome of Laquan McDonald case

CHICAGO — A protest march over the Laquan McDonald case begins at noon Monday at 51st and King Drive.

Activists and residents are frustrated that three Chicago police officers were acquitted of covering up for McDonald’s murder in 2014.

On Friday, former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for the murder of McDonald.

Van Dyke, 40, will likely serve slightly more than three years. His sentence is based on his second-degree murder conviction, which only requires 50 percent of a sentence to be served. He will receive credit for time served awaiting sentencing.