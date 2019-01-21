Transgender woman sues Pritzker for discrimination

CHICAGO — A transgender woman is suing governor J.B. Pritzker’s campaign for sexual discrimination.

Emma Todd worked for the campaign and says she received positive feedback.

However, she was assigned to a new supervisor last February.

Todd says the supervisor told her she was the reason people don’t like transgender people.

The lawsuit claims that Todd was fired last March based on discrimination.

A spokesman for the governor’s campaign said she was fired for a number of disciplinary issues, and the people who fired her did not know she was transgender.