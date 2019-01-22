Off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy killed in head-on crash in Mount Greenwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to work was killed in a head-on crash.

The accident happened near 103rd and Kedzie Monday night in the city's Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department identified the deputy as Nick Theofanopoulos, who was en route to Christ Hospital to relieve a fellow deputy when the crash occurred.

No further information about Deputy Theofanopoulos was provided.

Chicago police said a 39-year-old male driver of a 2006 Nissan Altima was driving northbound on Kedzie when he struck a 21-year-old female driver of a 2004 Jeep.

The Jeep had pulled out of a driveway westbound and was turning southbound when the vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Jeep was also transported to Christ Hospital where her condition has stabilized.

The investigation is ongoing.

