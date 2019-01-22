Teen killed at Orland Square Mall identified; shooter at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill.— Authorities say a teenager was shot and killed at a suburban Chicago mall and the suspect remains at large.

The teenager has been identified as 18-year-old Javon Britten of Richton Park, according to the medical examiner.

Orland Park police responded to the Orland Square Mall around 6:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired in the food court.

Police say Britton was shot several times in the center of the mall and ran away before collapsing outside a clothing store. He later died at the hospital.

Police say the suspect and Britton were involved in "an altercation" before the shooting.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell says a bystander, believed to be 19 or 20, suffered a graze wound to the leg and was being treated at another hospital.

Mitchell says security video showed a male shooter fleeing the mall but it's unclear if he continued on foot or got into a vehicle.

The search is continuing Tuesday morning for the gunman.

Mitchell calls the shooting an "isolated incident," saying video shows the two people involved knew each other and that the victim was "targeted."

Police departments from several neighboring towns, as well as the FBI and ATF responded to the mall about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.