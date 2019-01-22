Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area starting Tuesday into Wednesday morning

CHICAGO — Roads, highways, streets, sidewalks, parking lots and trees/bushes could be ice-covered in many areas Tuesday.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will spread into the immediate Chicago area and accumulating snow far west and northern sections —Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. The precipitation could become all freezing rain/sleet area-wide at one point later Tuesday afternoon, before changing back to snow northwest and ending south and east later this evening.

Some schools are closing early Tuesday due to the weather. Check wgntv.com/closings for the latest.

Schools dismissing early in LaSalle County. https://t.co/Kx4XMnDUaM — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) January 22, 2019

The center of a very complex low pressure system will track across our area early Wednesday morning preceded by a wintry mix of precipitation that will be further complicated by the thick snow cover already existing and temperatures slowly rising close to the 32-degree mark before turning colder again later Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The wintry mix of precipitation will spread into our area this morning and diminish from west and south later tonight with snow northern and western sections ending Wednesday morning.

Very dangerous conditions for travel/outdoor activity will exist across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana for the next 24-hours with icy conditions under foot as well as on cold surfaces and vegetation. Trees/branches could sag/break under the added weight disrupting power as well as travel. Snow accumulations to our north and west may total 3 to 7-inches before this is over Wednesday.

Note on the U.S. map below the Winter Storm Warnings (pink-shaded areas) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple-shaded areas) cover an expanse from Wyoming and Colorado through the central and northern plains, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, and the northern half of Illinois into northern Indiana.