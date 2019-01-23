× Ald. Solis secretly recorded Ald. Burke for federal investigation: report

CHICAGO — Chicago’s City Council Zoning Chairman secretly recorded several conversations with Ald. Ed Burke, as part of a federal investigation.

The Sun-Times reports the recordings by Ald. Danny Solis, 25th Ward, led the feds to charge Burke with attempted extortion, trying to shake down the owner of a burger king, to secure its business for his law firm.

The Solis recordings were made at City Hall, and at Burke’s 14th Ward office.

Once a reliable ally of Burke, Solis announced in late November that he will not seek re-election. However, a source tells the Sun-Times that he is willing to resign immediately now that his role as a FBI mole is known.

The City Council is meeting Wednesday, but Solis will not be in attendance. He is on a college visit with his son, the Sun-Times reports.